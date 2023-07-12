CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.69% from the stock’s current price.

CAVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.86.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

CAVA Group Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CAVA opened at $45.42 on Monday. CAVA Group has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $47.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at CAVA Group

About CAVA Group

In other CAVA Group news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $55,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Theodoros Xenohristos bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,295 shares of company stock valued at $204,490.

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.