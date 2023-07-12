CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.69% from the stock’s current price.
CAVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.86.
CAVA Group Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of NYSE:CAVA opened at $45.42 on Monday. CAVA Group has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $47.89.
CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.
