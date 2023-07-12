cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Free Report) were up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 9,242 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 43,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.
cbdMD Stock Down 6.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.02.
cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter. cbdMD had a negative return on equity of 61.90% and a negative net margin of 177.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On cbdMD
cbdMD Company Profile
cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD, Paw CBD, and cbdMD Botanicals. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.
