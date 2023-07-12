cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Free Report) were up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 9,242 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 43,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

cbdMD Stock Down 6.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.02.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter. cbdMD had a negative return on equity of 61.90% and a negative net margin of 177.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of cbdMD during the first quarter worth $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of cbdMD during the first quarter worth $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of cbdMD during the second quarter worth $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of cbdMD by 17.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of cbdMD by 68.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 119,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 48,470 shares in the last quarter.

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD, Paw CBD, and cbdMD Botanicals. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

