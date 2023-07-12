CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Acquired by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. CGI comprises approximately 2.4% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co owned 0.05% of CGI worth $11,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CGI by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,152,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,122,000 after acquiring an additional 50,028 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in CGI by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,920,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,157,000 after buying an additional 193,951 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in CGI by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,952,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,127,000 after buying an additional 2,065,815 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in CGI by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,693,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,618,000 after buying an additional 90,969 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in CGI by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,257,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,371,000 after buying an additional 19,429 shares during the period. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CGI Price Performance

Shares of GIB traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.09. The stock had a trading volume of 68,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,802. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $106.32.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

