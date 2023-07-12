Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.94

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.94 and traded as low as $0.92. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 25,592 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 30.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTHR. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 82,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 194,505 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

