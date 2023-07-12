Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Benchmark cut their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Chesapeake Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.54.

CHK opened at $84.23 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.32. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 50.00% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 338.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

