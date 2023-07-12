Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.50. The company has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.