Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $3.15 Million Position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 39.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,082 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA DFLV opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.86. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $26.41.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

