Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,828 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.08% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,507,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,798,000 after purchasing an additional 80,890 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.2% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 528.2% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 31,850 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 6.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 44,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC opened at $45.17 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.25%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

