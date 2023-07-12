Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,780 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS DISV opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

