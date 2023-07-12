Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 5,915 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 75.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,746 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Up 0.1 %

Tesla stock opened at $269.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.93. The company has a market cap of $855.10 billion, a PE ratio of 79.35, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. DZ Bank downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Tesla from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,521,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,299 in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

