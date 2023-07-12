Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $24.50 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $32.94. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 million and a P/E ratio of 8.25.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

(Get Free Report)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.