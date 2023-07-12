Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Shares Down 1.5%

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.13 and last traded at C$3.18. Approximately 254,082 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 440,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.23.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$611.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66.

Chorus Aviation ( TSE:CHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.01). Chorus Aviation had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of C$415.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$395.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation Inc. will post 0.4101562 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

