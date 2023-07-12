Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 53,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Citigroup Trading Up 1.9 %

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.91.

Shares of C opened at $46.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $54.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.74.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

