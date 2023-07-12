Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,610 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $15,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,659,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,221,000 after buying an additional 235,958 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,317,000 after acquiring an additional 666,560 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,153,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,611,000 after acquiring an additional 869,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on C. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.91.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

Citigroup Price Performance

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $47.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,259,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,417,629. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $93.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $54.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average of $47.74.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Company Profile



Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

