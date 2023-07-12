Citigroup Increases DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $150.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.06.

Shares of DXCM opened at $131.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.82. DexCom has a one year low of $73.93 and a one year high of $134.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.47, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.00 and a 200 day moving average of $116.82.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $50,195.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,509,575.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $50,195.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,509,575.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $282,192.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,711 shares in the company, valued at $8,784,519.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,512 shares of company stock valued at $5,918,379 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 684.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

