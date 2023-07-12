Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.64.

Clean Energy Fuels Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CLNE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,495. Clean Energy Fuels has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average is $4.80.

Institutional Trading of Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 15.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $132.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.27 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,827,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,653,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,001,000 after purchasing an additional 264,768 shares during the period. Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,055,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1,303.9% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 213,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 198,200 shares during the period. 48.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

