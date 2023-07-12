Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates cut its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,826 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLF. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,849,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,664,630. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average of $17.71. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 2.23.

Insider Activity

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ralph S. Michael III purchased 10,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 171,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,726.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,464,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,874,679.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph S. Michael III purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 171,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,726.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 125,300 shares of company stock worth $1,875,531. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

