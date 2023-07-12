Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0597 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

GLV stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.64. The company had a trading volume of 50,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,131. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $8.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 34.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 39,274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 344,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 28,439 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 24.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

