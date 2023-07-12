Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) Trading Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Over the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and $16.77 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $1,953.82 or 0.06455461 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH launched on August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

