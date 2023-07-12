Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.36

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.36 and traded as high as $10.78. Commercial Vehicle Group shares last traded at $10.53, with a volume of 196,956 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVGI. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.96, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.38.

Commercial Vehicle Group ( NASDAQ:CVGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $262.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 133.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

