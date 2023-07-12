Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 313.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $170.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $178.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.63. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

