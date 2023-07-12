Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 1,645 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,958 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,599,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,260,929,000 after buying an additional 476,768 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,000,148 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,978,936,000 after buying an additional 129,132 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,467,351,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $117.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.58 and its 200-day moving average is $119.15. The stock has a market cap of $131.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.