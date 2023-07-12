Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 6,036 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 92.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Southern were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $70.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.70. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.93.

In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $700,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,804.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $700,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,804.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,881,721 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

