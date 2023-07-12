Concord Wealth Partners Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,865 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 1.8% of Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $6,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SLYV opened at $78.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.83. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.84 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

