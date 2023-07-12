Concord Wealth Partners Has $794,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,748 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,590.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,590.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,343 shares of company stock worth $9,404,105. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $298.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.48 and a 200-day moving average of $209.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $300.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

