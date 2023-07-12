Concord Wealth Partners Reduces Stock Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,999 shares during the quarter. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Concord Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $11,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 68,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 25,341 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 61,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ XT opened at $56.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $56.89.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

