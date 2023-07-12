Concord Wealth Partners Sells 1,503 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,716,000 after buying an additional 4,611,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,406,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after buying an additional 1,400,997 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after buying an additional 1,016,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,773,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,574,000 after buying an additional 554,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on WPC. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

NYSE WPC opened at $69.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.88. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.10 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.76.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. The firm had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.069 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.23%.

Insider Activity at W. P. Carey

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,032.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About W. P. Carey

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.