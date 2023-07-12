Concord Wealth Partners Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $220.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.66. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $221.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

