ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 94.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,156 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 65,864 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 124,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $14,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 10,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.8% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.5 %

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $109.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.51. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $131.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.30.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.