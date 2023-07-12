ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Wealth Management

Massachusetts Wealth Management lessened its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,850 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises 3.4% of Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,256,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,036,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,750 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,127,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,548,899,000 after acquiring an additional 54,807 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,787,516 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $682,927,000 after acquiring an additional 452,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

COP stock traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $108.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,034,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,279,662. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.10 and its 200 day moving average is $106.51. The company has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.30.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

