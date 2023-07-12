Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.46

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.46 and traded as high as $11.55. Consumer Portfolio Services shares last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 17,486 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Consumer Portfolio Services Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. The company has a market capitalization of $267.83 million, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Consumer Portfolio Services ( NASDAQ:CPSS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 23.25%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPSS. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 9,769 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. 49.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

(Get Free Report)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.