Contrasting Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) & STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STDAF)

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) and STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STDAF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Jushi shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Jushi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jushi and STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jushi $284.28 million 0.32 -$202.32 million N/A N/A STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft $3.84 billion 1.79 $292.15 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Jushi.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Jushi and STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jushi 0 6 1 0 2.14 STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jushi currently has a consensus price target of $2.55, indicating a potential upside of 449.57%. Given Jushi’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Jushi is more favorable than STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft.

Profitability

This table compares Jushi and STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jushi -66.72% -161.43% -32.20% STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Summary

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft beats Jushi on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jushi

Jushi Holdings Inc., a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts. The company also offers hemp-based CBD products, including cannabis dry flower, vaporizer forms of cannabis, edibles, cannabis oil in capsules, tinctures, cannabis in topical products, and other cannabis products, as well as vape cartridges, disposables, and concentrates under The Bank, The Lab, Nira+ Medicinals, Sèchè, Tasteology, and Hijinks brands. In addition, it operates medical cannabis dispensaries under the BEYOND/HELLO, Nature's Remedy, and NuLeaf brands. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft

STADA is a publicly traded, international company with a focus on the healthcare market, especially the pharmaceutical and in particular the generics market.

