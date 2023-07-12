Contrasting Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) & DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) and DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Professional Diversity Network has a beta of 15.81, meaning that its share price is 1,481% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DoubleVerify has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.5% of Professional Diversity Network shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of DoubleVerify shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Professional Diversity Network shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of DoubleVerify shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Professional Diversity Network $8.31 million 4.10 -$2.60 million N/A N/A DoubleVerify $452.42 million 14.29 $43.27 million $0.29 134.11

This table compares Professional Diversity Network and DoubleVerify’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

DoubleVerify has higher revenue and earnings than Professional Diversity Network.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Professional Diversity Network and DoubleVerify, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Professional Diversity Network 0 0 0 0 N/A DoubleVerify 0 1 10 0 2.91

DoubleVerify has a consensus price target of $37.25, indicating a potential downside of 4.22%. Given DoubleVerify’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DoubleVerify is more favorable than Professional Diversity Network.

Profitability

This table compares Professional Diversity Network and DoubleVerify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Professional Diversity Network -38.26% -130.70% -45.72% DoubleVerify 10.64% 5.91% 4.99%

Summary

DoubleVerify beats Professional Diversity Network on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its websites. In addition, the company operates a women-only professional networking organization; and offers companies with talented engineers to provide solutions to their software needs. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments. It also offers solutions include DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality, which evaluates the existence of fraud-free, brand-suitable, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance. In addition, it offers DV Publisher suite, a solution for digital publishers to manage revenue and increase inventory yield by improving video delivery, identifying lost or unfilled sales, and aggregate data across all inventory sources; and DV Pinnacle, a service and analytics platform user interface that allows its customers to adjust and deploy controls for their media plan and track campaign performance metrics across channels, formats, and devices. Further, the company software solutions are integrated in the digital advertising ecosystem, including programmatic platforms, social media channels, and digital publishers. It serves brands, publishers, and other supply-side customers covering various industry verticals, including consumer packaged goods, financial services, telecommunications, technology, automotive, and healthcare. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

