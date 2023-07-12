Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) and Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) Head to Head Review

Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) and Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Auddia has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Core Scientific has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Auddia and Core Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auddia 0 0 0 0 N/A Core Scientific 0 7 2 0 2.22

Profitability

Core Scientific has a consensus price target of $4.54, suggesting a potential upside of 362.78%. Given Core Scientific’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Core Scientific is more favorable than Auddia.

This table compares Auddia and Core Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auddia N/A -173.20% -130.25% Core Scientific N/A -8.58% -2.58%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.7% of Auddia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Core Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Auddia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Core Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Auddia and Core Scientific’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auddia $110,000.00 54.65 -$6.90 million ($0.58) -0.70 Core Scientific $276.38 million 1.27 -$32.50 million N/A N/A

Auddia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Core Scientific.

Summary

Core Scientific beats Auddia on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auddia

(Get Free Report)

Auddia Inc., a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform; and Podcast Hub, a content management system. The company was formerly known as Clip Interactive, LLC and changed its name to Auddia Inc. in November 2019. Auddia Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About Core Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc. operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. The company owns and operates computer equipment that is used to process transactions conducted on one or more blockchain networks in exchange for transaction processing fees rewarded in digital currency assets, commonly referred to as mining; and datacenter facilities to provide colocation and hosting services for distributed ledger technology, also commonly known as blockchain. It also develops blockchain-based platforms and applications, including infrastructure management, security technologies, mining optimization, and recordkeeping. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

