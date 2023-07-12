Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. to Issue — Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:VTMX)

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1703 per share on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.
Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Stock Performance
Shares of VTMX traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.56. 216,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,850. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $37.26.
About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta
