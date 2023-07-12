Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. to Issue — Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:VTMX)

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1703 per share on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Stock Performance

Shares of VTMX traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.56. 216,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,850. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $37.26.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution centers in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

