Counos X Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.13 Million (CCXX)

Counos X (CCXX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Counos X coin can now be bought for about $15.61 or 0.00051430 BTC on exchanges. Counos X has a market capitalization of $279.73 million and $1.13 million worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Counos X has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001157 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000049 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000031 BTC.
Counos X Profile
Counos X’s launch date was June 20th, 2018. Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,918,634 coins. The Reddit community for Counos X is https://reddit.com/r/counosplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin. The official website for Counos X is www.counos.io/counosx. The official message board for Counos X is www.counos.io/blog.
Buying and Selling Counos X
