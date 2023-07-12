Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) & Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) Head-To-Head Contrast

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) and Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Coupang and Grove Collaborative’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupang 0.98% 9.03% 2.33% Grove Collaborative -17.65% -423.09% -38.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.6% of Coupang shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Coupang shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Grove Collaborative shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupang 1 2 6 0 2.56 Grove Collaborative 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Coupang and Grove Collaborative, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Coupang presently has a consensus target price of $21.80, suggesting a potential upside of 24.15%. Grove Collaborative has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 470.78%. Given Grove Collaborative’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grove Collaborative is more favorable than Coupang.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coupang and Grove Collaborative’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coupang $20.58 billion 1.52 -$92.04 million $0.12 146.35 Grove Collaborative $321.53 million 0.24 -$87.71 million ($5.85) -0.37

Grove Collaborative has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coupang. Grove Collaborative is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coupang, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Coupang has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grove Collaborative has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coupang beats Grove Collaborative on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc., together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. The company also offers Rocket Fresh, which offers fresh groceries; Coupang Eats, a restaurant ordering and delivery services; and Coupang Play, an online content streaming services, as well as advertising products. It also performs operations and support services in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, and China. Coupang, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

