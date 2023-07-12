Covenant (COVN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $135,381.23

Covenant (COVN) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Covenant has a market cap of $22.09 million and approximately $135,381.23 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Covenant has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. One Covenant token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000796 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Covenant Profile

Covenant was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,877,129 tokens. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covenant using one of the exchanges listed above.

