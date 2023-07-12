Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE) Shares Down 1.1%

Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $809.53 and last traded at $809.53. 3,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 352% from the average session volume of 686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $818.83.
Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN Trading Down 1.1 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $809.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $809.53.
