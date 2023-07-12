Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CS opened at $0.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $6.36.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.96 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 15.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CS. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 539,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 333,335 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,131,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,284,000 after buying an additional 192,576 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

