Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance
CS opened at $0.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $6.36.
Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.96 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 15.12%.
About Credit Suisse Group
Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.
