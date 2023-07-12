Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:REML) Trading 0.2% Higher

Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:REML – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.99. 562,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 620,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.
Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.99.
