Creditcoin (CTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $48.30 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000685 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $48.30 million and $14.06 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003267 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000594 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006259 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 232,464,279 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

