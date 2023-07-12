Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Director Lip Bu Tan Sells 41,872 Shares

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) Director Lip Bu Tan sold 41,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $694,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,939,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,312,018.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Lip Bu Tan sold 211,102 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $3,371,298.94.

On Friday, June 30th, Lip Bu Tan sold 53,324 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $943,834.80.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Lip Bu Tan sold 65,852 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $1,168,214.48.

On Monday, June 26th, Lip Bu Tan sold 35,986 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $638,031.78.

On Friday, June 23rd, Lip Bu Tan sold 8,081 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $142,225.60.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Lip Bu Tan sold 224,049 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $3,929,819.46.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Lip Bu Tan sold 25,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $404,500.00.

On Friday, June 2nd, Lip Bu Tan sold 343,075 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $5,619,568.50.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $16.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,490,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,954. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.09 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $32.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 255.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,162,371 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 263.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 60.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,322,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,561,000 after buying an additional 2,381,087 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 74.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,630,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,198,000 after buying an additional 1,547,127 shares in the last quarter. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Further Reading

