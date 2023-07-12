Critical Comparison: Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL) vs. Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPD)

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPD – Get Free Report) and Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.5% of Impel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Impel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Antibe Therapeutics and Impel Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antibe Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Impel Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50

Volatility & Risk

Impel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $21.25, indicating a potential upside of 1,355.48%. Given Impel Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Impel Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Antibe Therapeutics.

Antibe Therapeutics has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Impel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Antibe Therapeutics and Impel Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antibe Therapeutics $7.51 million 17.66 -$14.54 million ($0.60) -0.57 Impel Pharmaceuticals $12.65 million 2.74 -$106.31 million ($4.64) -0.31

Antibe Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Impel Pharmaceuticals. Antibe Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Impel Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Antibe Therapeutics and Impel Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antibe Therapeutics -273.96% -150.49% -98.51% Impel Pharmaceuticals -716.73% N/A -115.51%

Summary

Impel Pharmaceuticals beats Antibe Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Antibe Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc., a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The company's lead compound is ATB-346, a hydrogen sulfide-releasing derivative of naproxen for treating rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and general pain reduction that has completed Phase 2B gastrointestinal safety study. Its products also comprise ATB-352, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of gout, dental pain, post-surgical pain, etc.; and ATB-340 that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of stroke and cancer. In addition, it offers bone graft substitutes, barrier membranes, and other products for the dental and orthopedic markets under the C-Graft Putty, C-Blast Putty, Eclipse, NeoGuarde, Neomem, Neomem FlexPlus, PentOS OI, and Raptos trademarks. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Impel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Trudhesa, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine. Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. was formerly known as Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2022. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.