Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,600 ($97.77).

CRDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Croda International from GBX 6,200 ($79.76) to GBX 5,000 ($64.33) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,000 ($102.92) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Get Croda International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Croda International

In related news, insider Tom Brophy acquired 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,438 ($69.96) per share, for a total transaction of £49,975.22 ($64,293.35). In related news, insider Tom Brophy acquired 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,438 ($69.96) per share, for a total transaction of £49,975.22 ($64,293.35). Also, insider Steve Foots sold 14,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,921 ($89.04), for a total value of £1,027,837.71 ($1,322,317.91). Insiders have purchased a total of 925 shares of company stock worth $5,034,374 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Croda International Price Performance

About Croda International

Shares of CRDA opened at GBX 5,604 ($72.10) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,027.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6,493.11. Croda International has a 52-week low of GBX 5,052 ($64.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,521.83 ($96.77). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,169.94, a P/E/G ratio of 81.90 and a beta of 0.68.

(Get Free Report

Croda International Plc engages in fragrances, flavours, and seed enhancement businesses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties segments. The company offers fabric care, hard surface cleaning, air care and dishwashing, bio-based, beauty, and personal care related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.