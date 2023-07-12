CVA Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,348 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $33,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.31. 591,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.44. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.10.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.79.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

