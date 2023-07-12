CVA Family Office LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,500 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC owned 0.35% of Solid Power worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLDP. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Solid Power by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Solid Power in the first quarter worth $429,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Solid Power in the first quarter valued at $198,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Solid Power during the 1st quarter valued at $13,242,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Solid Power in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. 25.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solid Power Price Performance

SLDP stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $3.09. 1,177,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,335,948. Solid Power, Inc. has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $7.77. The company has a market cap of $549.49 million, a P/E ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Solid Power ( NASDAQ:SLDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Solid Power had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 137.24%. The company had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Solid Power, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SLDP shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Solid Power from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Solid Power from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solid Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.70.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sell its sulfide-based solid electrolyte and to license its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

