CVA Family Office LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.06. 450,118 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.12.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1849 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.