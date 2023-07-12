CVA Family Office LLC Has $4.56 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

CVA Family Office LLC lowered its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises 1.0% of CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 87,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GSLC traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.98. The stock had a trading volume of 44,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,318. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.14 and a 200 day moving average of $81.22. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.51 and a 52 week high of $88.10.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

