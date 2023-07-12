CVA Family Office LLC Has $6.63 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 1.5% of CVA Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 679.3% during the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 269.2% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 223.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VHT traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.41. 45,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,226. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.23. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.50 and a fifty-two week high of $259.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

